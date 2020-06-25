Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PSNL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 77,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Personalis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 530,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 477,674 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 253,880 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 253,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 549,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 273,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

