Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Theratechnologies’ earnings. Theratechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theratechnologies.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $180.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,969 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

