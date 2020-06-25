Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

RYTM opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,028 shares of company stock worth $3,693,807. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,181 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

