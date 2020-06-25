Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 153.44% from the stock’s previous close.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

XPER stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Xperi by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Xperi by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xperi by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

