United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

UTHR opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $127.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at $436,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,336,906 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after buying an additional 83,815 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

