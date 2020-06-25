Analysts Expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CNTG stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.02 million and a PE ratio of -13.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.