Analysts Expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centogene.
Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million.
CNTG stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.02 million and a PE ratio of -13.68.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.
About Centogene
Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
