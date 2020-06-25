Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AHH. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
AHH stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 144,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 984.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,796 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
