Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AHH. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

AHH stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 144,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 984.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,796 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

