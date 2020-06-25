Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 320,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 86,939 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,827,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,638,000 after purchasing an additional 978,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

