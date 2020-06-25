Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.
In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 320,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 86,939 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,827,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,638,000 after purchasing an additional 978,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
