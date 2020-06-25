Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $1,706,385. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ciena by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

