Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Dell (NYSE:DELL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DELL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. Dell’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.