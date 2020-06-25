Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s (HASI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HASI. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NYSE:HASI opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

