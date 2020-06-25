Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 98.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 263,800 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

