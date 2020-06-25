Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.
HPE stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -185.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,531 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.