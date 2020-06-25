Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

HPE stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -185.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,531 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

