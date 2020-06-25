Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.84.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -12.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

