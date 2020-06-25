Morgan Stanley Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Hold

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE HPP opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after acquiring an additional 188,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

