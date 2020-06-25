Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

WM stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $539,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $27,510,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,092 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

