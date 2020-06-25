Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

Stock analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s current price.

YEXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE:YEXT opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $103,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,661,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,751,425.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,207 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 48,924 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yext by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.