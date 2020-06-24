Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,784,807 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

