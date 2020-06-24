Seeyond Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seeyond lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Apple were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates grew its stake in Apple by 64.1% in the first quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 64,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 21,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.13 and a 200-day moving average of $296.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

