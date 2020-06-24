Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

