Gifford Fong Associates Purchases 25,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gifford Fong Associates increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.0% of Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.13 and its 200-day moving average is $296.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

