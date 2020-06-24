Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Charter Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.