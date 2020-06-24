Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

