United Bank Has $3 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

United Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.6% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Apple by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $356.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.