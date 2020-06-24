Asset Planning Services Ltd. Acquires 131 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.