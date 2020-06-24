Legal & General Group Plc Sells 654,474 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,970,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 654,474 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of Apple worth $6,863,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

