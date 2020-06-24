Beck Bode LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

AAPL stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.