Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

AAPL stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

