Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

