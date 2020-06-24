Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $356.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

