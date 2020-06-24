Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

