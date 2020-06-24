Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 4,148,565 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.62% of Apple worth $6,850,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

