Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

