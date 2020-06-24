Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.