Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Monetary Management Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.6% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 120,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 4,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 9,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.53. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

