Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $31,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

ESGR opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.63. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 241.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $365.71 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 4,000 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

