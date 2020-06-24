Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 189,819 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,507,000 after buying an additional 232,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.