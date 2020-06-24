SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 884,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SITC opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.