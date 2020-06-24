Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,149 shares of company stock worth $2,892,762. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

