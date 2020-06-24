Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 46,124 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 745,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $31,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $79,779.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,883.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.39. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.