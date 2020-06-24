Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,831 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $32,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myokardia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Myokardia by 48.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myokardia by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Myokardia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,080,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,182,000.

Myokardia stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.32.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

