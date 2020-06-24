Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 560,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.04. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

