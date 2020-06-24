iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,387 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.