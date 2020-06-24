Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 244,398 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,398 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.