Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Umpqua worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

