Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 18,855 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of First Horizon National worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 740,000 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

FHN opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

