Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,460,000 after acquiring an additional 334,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

