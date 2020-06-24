Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

