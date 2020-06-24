Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 800 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of Servicemaster Global worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SERV opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

