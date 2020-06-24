Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Avanos Medical worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 9,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

